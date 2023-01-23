Falkirk drink driver 'reforms' his ways after being caught five times over legal limit

Zygimantas Symonavicius, 29, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to drink driving in David’s Loan, Bainsford on April 2 last year. He gave a reading of 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

The court heard Symonavicius, who required the services of an interpreter during his court appearance, had not given up alcohol completely, but he had cut down on his consumption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “He has reformed his drinking habits. He still drinks, but not in the manner he did before.”

Simonavicius gave a reading that was five times over the legal drink driving limit

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Symonavicius, 61 Stewart Road, Falkirk, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 180 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.