Falkirk domestic offender who hurt ankle doing unpaid work is now on 'thin ice'
George Wallace (40) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting his partner – struggling with her and pushing her on the body – at the Lovat Hotel, Glasgow Road, Perth on October 17 last year.
He also admitted behaving in a threatening manner towards police officers at the same location on October 18, 2021.
The court heard Wallace was possibly in breach of his community payback order.
Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said Wallace had sustained an ankle injury while he was carrying unpaid work.
Mr Morrow said: “I saw a picture of his ankle and it was badly swollen.”
It was stated Wallace had 20 hours unpaid work remaining and had not missed any of his Caledonian domestic abuse programme appointments.
Sheriff Craig Harris warned Wallace, 17 Summerford Road, Falkirk, he was on “thin ice” and called for a community payback order review for December 15. He said he would continue consideration of the breach matter to that date.