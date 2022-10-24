Falkirk domestic offender who hurt ankle doing unpaid work is now on 'thin ice'

He also admitted behaving in a threatening manner towards police officers at the same location on October 18, 2021.

The court heard Wallace was possibly in breach of his community payback order.

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said Wallace had sustained an ankle injury while he was carrying unpaid work.

Wallace appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Mr Morrow said: “I saw a picture of his ankle and it was badly swollen.”

It was stated Wallace had 20 hours unpaid work remaining and had not missed any of his Caledonian domestic abuse programme appointments.