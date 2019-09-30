Falkirk domestic offender took duvet and threatened to burn down partner’s house

A desperate domestic offender with “nowhere else to go” told his partner he would burn down her house.

Michael Muldoon (29) turned up at the woman’s house in the early hours of the morning, behaving erratically and saying he would torch her premises. After removing her duvet from her bedroom, however, he left without making good on his threats.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Muldoon had pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner at an address in Main Street, Shieldhill on April 16 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Collette Fallon said: “The accused and the complainer had been in a relationship since June 2018. It was 5am and she woke up when she heard her front door slam shut and realised she had left it unlocked. She went downstairs and saw the accused standing in the kitchen.

“He was shouting ‘I can’t handle this, I’m phoning the polis – I’ve nowhere else to go’. He has staggering and slurring his words. She asked him to leave, but he refused and shouted ‘I’m going to burn your house down’.”

After removing her duvet from her bedroom, Muldoon left the premises and she locked her door and called the police.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said Muldoon’s record had “domestic offending all over the place” and he had no option but to impose a custodial sentence.

Muldoon, 32 St John’s Avenue, Falkirk, was sentenced to six months in prison back dated to September 5.