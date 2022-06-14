Falkirk domestic offender: 'My legs don't work but my fists still do'

Thomas Fullarton (45) then told her she was “petrified” of him and she was forced to call the police.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Thomas Fullarton (45) had pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner towards his partner at an address in Manuel Terrace, Whitecross on April 24.

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions by being in contact with his partner between January 1 and April 24.

Fullarton appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

The court heard an argument began between the couple and Fullarton soon began making violent threats.

Procurator fiscal depute Sean Iles said: “The accused told the complainer ‘my legs don’t work but my fists still do – you’re petrified of me’.”

Police were contacted and when they traced Fullarton they found he had breached his bail conditions.

"He said the witness was happy for him to stay there,” said Mr Iles.

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said: “He was clearly intoxicated and decided to have it out with her. They clearly have feelings for one another but that is tempered by a long term alcohol problem on both sides.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Fullarton, Castings Hostel, Castings Avenue, Falkirk, on a supervised community payback order for three years with the condition he attend the Caledonian domestic abuse project.