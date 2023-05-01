News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk domestic offender jumped onto car to prevent partner driving away

A thug who stood in front of his partner’s car and then jumped onto it to prevent her from driving away is to be assessed to find out if he is suitable for a programme which aims to curtail his domestic offending.

By Court Reporter
Published 1st May 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 10:43 BST

Michael Muldoon, 32, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – forcing his way into a property and demanding money – at an address in Union Street, Falkirk on December 21, 2021.

He also admitted threatening behaviour in Castings Avenue, Falkirk on August 28, 2022. The charges stated he was shouting and swearing at this partner, before

standing in front of her motor car and throwing himself onto it to prevent her from driving.

Muldoon appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Muldoon appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence on Muldoon, Flat 4, 4 Symington Drive, Falkirk, until June 1 to allow a Caledonian domestic abuse programme assessment to be carried out.