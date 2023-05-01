Falkirk domestic offender jumped onto car to prevent partner driving away
A thug who stood in front of his partner’s car and then jumped onto it to prevent her from driving away is to be assessed to find out if he is suitable for a programme which aims to curtail his domestic offending.
Michael Muldoon, 32, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – forcing his way into a property and demanding money – at an address in Union Street, Falkirk on December 21, 2021.
He also admitted threatening behaviour in Castings Avenue, Falkirk on August 28, 2022. The charges stated he was shouting and swearing at this partner, before
standing in front of her motor car and throwing himself onto it to prevent her from driving.
Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence on Muldoon, Flat 4, 4 Symington Drive, Falkirk, until June 1 to allow a Caledonian domestic abuse programme assessment to be carried out.