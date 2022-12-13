Falkirk domestic offender humiliated ex partner in front of her children
An offender waged a degrading campaign of abuse against his former partner over a period 17 months and now he has been given two years by the court to mend his ways.
Richard Naylor, 42, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of conduct that was abusive of his former partner at an address in the Falkirk area between June 1, 2020 and November 30, 2021.
The charges stated Naylor, 30 Melrose Place, Falkirk, repeatedly uttered derogatory remarks about her, humiliated her in front of her children and isolated her from friends and family.
Sheriff Simon Collins placed him on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend the Caledonian domestic abuse programme.
Naylor was also made subject to a non-harassment order not to contact his former partner or go near her street for the next two years.