Falkirk domestic offender humiliated ex partner in front of her children

Richard Naylor, 42, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of conduct that was abusive of his former partner at an address in the Falkirk area between June 1, 2020 and November 30, 2021.

The charges stated Naylor, 30 Melrose Place, Falkirk, repeatedly uttered derogatory remarks about her, humiliated her in front of her children and isolated her from friends and family.

Sheriff Simon Collins placed him on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend the Caledonian domestic abuse programme.

