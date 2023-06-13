News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash

Falkirk domestic offender given more time to complete his unpaid work hours

George Cochrane, 33, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching his non-harassment order not to contact his former partner at his 46 Gairdoch Street, Falkirk home on December 5, 2021.
By Court Reporter
Published 13th Jun 2023, 12:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 12:23 BST

He also admitted a breach of his community payback order.

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, pointed out Cochrane had engaged with the Caledonian domestic abuse programme and the supervision elements of his community payback order, but he had still 72 hours of unpaid work left to complete.

She said: “He accepts he has not attended as fully as he should have done.”

Cochrane appeared at Falkirk Sheriff CourtCochrane appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Cochrane appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Addressing Cochrane, Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You have completed some of your hours, but progress has not been what is expected.”

She extended Cochrane’s community payback order by another six months and allowed it to continue for him to complete his hours of unpaid work.

A review of the order was fixed for August 3.