Falkirk domestic offender gets off scot free after banning order mix up
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Brian Connall, 55, had previously pleaded guilty – without the benefit of a solicitor – to breaching his non-harassment order by contacting his former partner on July 18 last year.
The court heard Connall, representing himself, was not aware the non-harassment order was in place.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki said she understood the “full details” behind the confusion – with the court order being delivered to the wrong address – and gave Connall, 13 Roughlands Drive Carronshore, an absolute discharge.