Falkirk domestic offender bombarded ex with tons of nasty calls and texts

Sean Iles, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The relationship ended in August this year. He had a bottle of Buckfast and was drunk – the witness saw him on his phone all night.

"At 1.30am the witness asked him to leave, which he did – but as he was leaving he became hostile shouting at her about her son. Over the next few days the accused sent the witness numerous phone calls, so she blocked his number.

"He sent messages stating she should clean her house and ask her not to blame him if she couldn’t control her kids.”

Rowe appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

On one occasion Rowe called the woman 59 times in one day.

Police were contacted.

Mr Iles said: “He told officers ‘I know why you’re here – I sent her lots of messages and phone calls. I really only wanted to get back my stuff.”

It was stated there was absolutely no excuse for the “persistence” Rowe showed.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You have a record of offending which includes a number of previous convictions for domestic matters.”

She placed Rowe, 60 Dollar Avenue, Falkirk, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend the Caledonian domestic abuse programme.

