Falkirk district residents given chance to have say on policing priorities

Falkirk district residents are being given a chance to shape policing priorities in the region.

The Have Your Say initiative enables those who live in the area to directly inform officers of particular matters.

Sergeant Andy Angus, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “We would like to know what issues you think we should prioritise, nationally and in your area, as well as the best methods for communicating with you.

“We will analyse your feedback and look at data from a number of other important sources such as local and national crime trends.”

Any issues, such as anti-social behaviour, vandalism, theft, drug dealing or housebreaking, can be reported by completing a short online survey.

