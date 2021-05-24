Falkirk district domestic abuser jailed after throwing items around ex's home

Paul McDermott, 10 Glengarry Crescent, Lionthorn, committed two separate offences, the first of which took place in Denny on February 22.

McDermott attended at the property uninvited before adopting an aggressive demeanour, banging and damaging a door, attempting to gain entry, failing to desist in his behaviour and failing to leave when requested to do so.

The 36-year-old then threw items within the woman’s home on April 7, acted in an aggressive manner and shouted and swore, while on bail.

Paul McDermott, of Lionthorn, appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court. Picture: Michael Gillen.

He appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

The court was told witnesses heard the victim shouting “Leave me alone, Paul!” at about 6.50pm on February 22.

Procurator fiscal depute Becca Reid said: “This continued and the witnesses heard the accused refusing to leave and continuing to bang on the door.

“The complainer sounded scared and upset and the banging continued for about half an hour. The complainer could be heard saying, ‘He’s trying to put his hand through the door. He won’t go away – please phone police’.

“Police attended and traced the accused standing at the door with small cuts to his hand and blood on the door and window pane.”

On the second occasion, McDermott’s demeanour changed following a drinking session with the woman, during which he consumed “lager and Buckfast” before lobbing items around a bedroom.

Defence solicitor Dick Sandeman said: “Alcohol misuse is the source of most of his difficulty.”

McDermott was jailed for eight months and ordered not to approach the woman for a year.

