Falkirk distribution firm worker ripped open packages and took goods meant for others

David Duffell, 20, was responsible for a quantity of goods not getting to their intended recipients during the course of five months last year.

Duffell appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to opening postal packages and embezzling items during the course of their transmission by post between February 22 aand June 28, 2022 at Davis Distribution Ltd, in Bankside Industrial Estate, Falkirk.

The items taken by Duffell listed in the charges included golf clubs, clothing and toys.

Sheriff Alison Michie said it was a clear “breach of trust” which went on for several months.