Falkirk distribution firm worker ripped open packages and took goods meant for others

An offender abused the trust placed on him by a distribution firm to rip open packages bound for elsewhere and take items for himself.
By Court Reporter
Published 1st Aug 2023, 09:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 09:18 BST

David Duffell, 20, was responsible for a quantity of goods not getting to their intended recipients during the course of five months last year.

Duffell appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to opening postal packages and embezzling items during the course of their transmission by post between February 22 aand June 28, 2022 at Davis Distribution Ltd, in Bankside Industrial Estate, Falkirk.

The items taken by Duffell listed in the charges included golf clubs, clothing and toys.

Sheriff Alison Michie said it was a clear “breach of trust” which went on for several months.

She deferred sentence on Duffell, 11 Park Street, High Bonnybridge, until August 31 for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.