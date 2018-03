A 50-year-old man was caught dealing class B drug cannabis in Grangemouth.

Daniel Hamilton, 52 Windsor Road, Falkirk, admitted dealing the drug at 5 Coll Place, Grangemouth on June 14, 2016.

He also admitted threatening behaviour in Newlands Road, Grangemouth on August 5, 2016.

He received a community payback order for those offences and last Thursday at Falkirk Sheriff Court, Sheriff Craig Caldwell extended that order for three months.