Falkirk dealer found holding over £700 of heroin

Drug dealer Jordan Ross (26) was found to be holding over £700 worth of heroin when police searched him at his room in 14 Castings Avenue, Falkirk and later at Falkirk police station on September 26.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Ross admitted being both concerned in the supply and in possession of the class A drug.

Officers found a total of 19 grammes of heroin, two sets of scales and a mobile phone with drug deal messages from various people.

Ross, who has supposedly been taking heroin since he was 14, claimed he was only dealing the drug to friends to fund his own drug habit.

Sheriff Robert Dickson sentenced Ross to six months in prison.