The incident occurred around 8.50pm on Tuesday, October 11 at the early learning and childcare class next to Shieldhill Primary School.

Three teenage boys climbed into the fenced-off nursery area before picking up the children's wooden benches from the playground and threw them over the fence onto the football pitch. The youths then broke the benches apart and set them alight.

PC Boyle of the Upper Braes Community Policing Team said: "This crime has meant young children in this close-knit community will have less, and the school will be left to cover a cost due to the uncaring actions of others. I'm appealing to residents to offer up any information they may have about this crime, which might help in the identification of those involved."

Shieldhill Primary School, Early Learning and Childcare Class opened by then school janitor, Jim Wilson in November 2020