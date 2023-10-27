News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk crime: Two teens arrested after objects thrown off bridge

Teenagers have been arrested after objects were thrown from a bridge onto a busy road.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 27th Oct 2023, 11:58 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 11:58 BST
The incident occurred yesterday (Thursday) evening with the pair throwing items from the overpass on Main Street, Bainsford onto the A9 below.

A vehicle being driven on the road was damaged but luckily no injuries were reported.

Police quickly traced two males, aged 16 and 17, who were arrested and will be reported.

A police spokesperson said: “This behaviour is unacceptable and has the potential to cause significant harm. Any person involved in this type of behaviour will be dealt with robustly.”