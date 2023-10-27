Falkirk crime: Two teens arrested after objects thrown off bridge
Teenagers have been arrested after objects were thrown from a bridge onto a busy road.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident occurred yesterday (Thursday) evening with the pair throwing items from the overpass on Main Street, Bainsford onto the A9 below.
A vehicle being driven on the road was damaged but luckily no injuries were reported.
Police quickly traced two males, aged 16 and 17, who were arrested and will be reported.
A police spokesperson said: “This behaviour is unacceptable and has the potential to cause significant harm. Any person involved in this type of behaviour will be dealt with robustly.”