Teenagers have been arrested after objects were thrown from a bridge onto a busy road.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident occurred yesterday (Thursday) evening with the pair throwing items from the overpass on Main Street, Bainsford onto the A9 below.

A vehicle being driven on the road was damaged but luckily no injuries were reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police quickly traced two males, aged 16 and 17, who were arrested and will be reported.