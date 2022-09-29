Falkirk crime: Thug drove through Stenhousemuir streets at speed with terrified ex-partner

Jack Hughes, 24, turned up in a borrowed car at 3am on Sunday, May 21 last year outside a house in Stenhousemuir, where his ex had been socialising with friends.

He pulled a large kitchen knife from the waistband of his trousers and demanded she came out.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard that the young woman agreed in order to stop him entering the house with the weapon.

Jack Hughes told police he had been in the Forth & Clyde Canal in an attempt to evade officers

She went outside in her pyjamas - and her friends contacted the police after looking out to see Hughes running towards her, holding the knife up high and shouting.

He demanded she got in the car, and the young woman got into the passenger side, hoping it would calm Hughes, but he continued to shout. Prosecutor Lindsey Brooks told the court: "She left the passenger door open because she didn't want to go anywhere with him, but he started driving at speed while she still had the door open and her leg outside the car."

A police car, which had arrived at the scene, tried to block Hughes' way, but he drove onto the pavement to get round it.

With the woman "terrified and starting screaming", Hughes turned into Main Street, Stenhousemuir, followed by police with the blue lights flashing.

Mrs Brooks said Hughes was by now driving "well above the speed limit".

Hughes ignored her and turned south at Larbert Cross in the face of red traffic lights and waiting traffic. An oncoming taxi was forced to pull up onto the kerb to avoid him.At Camelon, he went the wrong way round a roundabout. He eventually brought the VW Polo to a stop in Tamfourhill, and made off on foot.