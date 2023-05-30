Maximiliano Moreno appeared at the High Court of Glasgow

Maximiliano Moreno grabbed the 20 year-old stranger from behind as she walked home from work last June 21. Despite him putting his arm around her throat, she managed to struggle free during the attack in Braes woodlands.

The terrified victim fled, but tried to capture photos of Moreno on her mobile before alerting family to her ordeal.

Her mother bravely went out in her car to try and find her daughter's attacker. When she discovered him near the scene, Moreno threatened the woman with a knife.

But, he was later held by police and today appeared in the dock at the High Court in Glasgow.

Restaurant worker Moreno, 21, pled guilty to assaulting the victim with intent to rape. The first offender was remanded in custody and will return to court in July.

The hearing was told Moreno had been prowling the area in possession of a rucksack. Prosecutor Angela Gray said it contained a "rape kit" consisting of cable ties, condoms, a pair of pliers, latex gloves and two scarves.

The young woman meantime was returning home taking her usual route that afternoon.

Miss Gray said: "As she walked along a path through a wooded area, Moreno approached from behind and put his left forearm around her neck and squeezed it."

Moreno remained silent while tightening his grip. The court heard the woman soon started to "panic".

Miss Gray: "She managed to drop her body weight and lower her body. This allowed her to scream as loudly as she could. Moreno loosened his grip and she broke free."

The victim got home before her mother and another relative jumped in a car to find the attacker, who had also ran off. Moreno was soon spotted near a local supermarket.

Miss Gray: "The mother got out to follow him while shouting to a number of people to call police and that he had attacked her daughter."

As the woman approached Moreno, he yelled at her: "Get back, I've got a knife."

The mum still followed him for a short distance joined by the victim, who this time did snap him on her mobile.

A topless Moreno was held by police later that afternoon with a black handled knife in his right hand. It emerged he had ditched the rucksack and a hoodie he had been wearing in bushes. These were later found by officers.

The court heard Moreno's home in Laurieston, was searched. The same type of cable ties in the rucksack were found there. DNA also helped link him to the attack.

The hearing was told the victim was "visibly shaken" when spoken to by police. She suffered red marks on her neck, but fortunately needed no medical help.

Moreno also pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner, having a knife and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

