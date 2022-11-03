Walter Allan, 56, was arrested after police were called to Simpson Park in Camelon. The incident occurred on September 5 this year.Prosecutor Katie Cunningham told Stirling Sheriff Court on Wednesday when officers arrived about 5.40 pm they traced the accused walking from the area of the playpark. He was found to be exposing himself. She added: "He was immediately secured in handcuffs."Allan, of Camelon, who appeared in court by video link from Low Moss Prison, pleased guilty to public indecency.The court heard he had an "horrific" record for exposing himself to youngsters, dating back to 1984, and has been jailed on several occasions for similar offences.Sheriff Keith O'Mahony sentenced Allan to two years imprisonment.