Falkirk crime: Redding offender bragged to undercover officer about abusing children

Philip Jeruzal, 34, indulged in detailed sex chat with the officer, whom he met in a bondage online chatroom, before sending him pictures of a number of females he said were teenage girls with whom he'd had sexual relationships.

Jeruzal, who used the pseudonyms "Taboo Scotland" and "Mr Phil", told the undercover officer he had a camera and intended to video the abuse of a young child.

He also sent pictures of a females - alleged to be a child and a young teenager in compromising positions.

Philip Jeruzal appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Prosecutor Rachel Hill said Jeruzal went on to talk about abusing under-age girls, in "a graphic sexualised conversation".

Police raided Jeruzal's home in Ward Avenue, Redding on August 16 this year and seized ropes, sex toys, duct tape, a rubber duck, two harnesses and restraints.

A number of the items were similar to those in pornographic pictures sent by Jeruzal featuring the female he had said was child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeruzal, formerly a digital content and marketing assistant, now a chef, was arrested and gave a "no comment" interview after caution.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday (Wednesday), the University of Stirling graduate, pleaded guilty to sending offensive, indecent or obscene messages to the undercover police officer, between May 23 and June 22 this year.

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan said background reports would be required before sentencing.

Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence for reports until November 17. She placed Jeruzal on the sex offenders' register, and continued bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad