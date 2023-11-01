News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk crime: Police seize drugs and arrest four after houses searched

Four people have been charged after police seized a “significant” quantity of drugs.
By Jill Buchanan
Published 1st Nov 2023, 11:12 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 11:12 GMT
Following an intelligence-led operation yesterday (Tuesday), officers went to two properties in Paton Drive, Kinnaird, Larbert which were suspected of being involved in the supply of illegal drugs.The officers seized a quantity of cocaine with a street value of £640 and cannabis estimated to be worth up to £2300 from within the properties.

Over £1000 in cash was also seized.

Three men, aged 19, 25 and 28, and a 23-year-old woman were arrested and charged in connection.

Police were working on a tip off when they found the drugs. Pic: TSPLPolice were working on a tip off when they found the drugs. Pic: TSPL
Chief Inspector Lynsey Kidd said: “We are committed to detecting and disrupting those involved in the supply and production of drugs within Scotland. These seizures highlight our continuing efforts to disrupt supply routes and protect those in our communities affected by the illicit drug trade.

“This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.”