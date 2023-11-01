Falkirk crime: Police seize drugs and arrest four after houses searched
Following an intelligence-led operation yesterday (Tuesday), officers went to two properties in Paton Drive, Kinnaird, Larbert which were suspected of being involved in the supply of illegal drugs.The officers seized a quantity of cocaine with a street value of £640 and cannabis estimated to be worth up to £2300 from within the properties.
Over £1000 in cash was also seized.
Three men, aged 19, 25 and 28, and a 23-year-old woman were arrested and charged in connection.
Chief Inspector Lynsey Kidd said: “We are committed to detecting and disrupting those involved in the supply and production of drugs within Scotland. These seizures highlight our continuing efforts to disrupt supply routes and protect those in our communities affected by the illicit drug trade.
“This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.”