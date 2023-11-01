Four people have been charged after police seized a “significant” quantity of drugs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following an intelligence-led operation yesterday (Tuesday), officers went to two properties in Paton Drive, Kinnaird, Larbert which were suspected of being involved in the supply of illegal drugs.The officers seized a quantity of cocaine with a street value of £640 and cannabis estimated to be worth up to £2300 from within the properties.

Over £1000 in cash was also seized.

Three men, aged 19, 25 and 28, and a 23-year-old woman were arrested and charged in connection.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were working on a tip off when they found the drugs. Pic: TSPL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Lynsey Kidd said: “We are committed to detecting and disrupting those involved in the supply and production of drugs within Scotland. These seizures highlight our continuing efforts to disrupt supply routes and protect those in our communities affected by the illicit drug trade.