April Mitchell from Dunipace died after the incident on the A872 at Avonside Drive around 12.30am on Thursday, 15 December.

An extensive police investigation to establish the full circumstances and identify the vehicle involved has been ongoing over the past week.

Officers revisited the scene overnight between last night, Wednesday, December 21 and this morning as part of the ongoing investigation.

April Mitchell who was killed in a suspected hit and run in Dunipace on December 15

Inspector Michelle Burns said: “Our efforts to establish what happened in this incident are ongoing. Our thoughts remain with April’s family at this difficult time and we are keeping them informed as our investigation continues

“I would urge anyone who was in the area between 11.30pm on Wednesday, December 14 and 1am on Thursday, December 15 to come forward if you haven’t already spoken to police.

“I would also take the opportunity to appeal directly to the driver involved to please come forward, identify yourself and speak to us.”

She added anyone with information, or potential dashcam or CCTV footage, is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0071 of December 15, 2022. Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they wish to give their information anonymously.

