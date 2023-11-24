Police have recovered drugs and cash following an operation in the Braes.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drugs worth a five figure sum and a large quantity of cash were recovered following a search of premises in the Limerigg area.

Officers executed the search on Thursday,November 23.

A 49-year-old-woman was arrested in connection with the recovery and enquiries are ongoing.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police recovered drugs and cash in the Braes area. Pic: John Devlin

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Scott Robertson said: “We will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to prevent the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in our communities.