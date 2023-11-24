Falkirk crime: Police recover drugs and cash in Braes area search
Police have recovered drugs and cash following an operation in the Braes.
Drugs worth a five figure sum and a large quantity of cash were recovered following a search of premises in the Limerigg area.
Officers executed the search on Thursday,November 23.
A 49-year-old-woman was arrested in connection with the recovery and enquiries are ongoing.
Detective Inspector Scott Robertson said: “We will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to prevent the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in our communities.
“Anyone with concerns about drugs and drug misuse should contact police on 101, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.