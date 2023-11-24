News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk crime: Police recover drugs and cash in Braes area search

Police have recovered drugs and cash following an operation in the Braes.
By Jill Buchanan
Published 24th Nov 2023, 15:41 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 15:41 GMT
Drugs worth a five figure sum and a large quantity of cash were recovered following a search of premises in the Limerigg area.

Officers executed the search on Thursday,November 23.

A 49-year-old-woman was arrested in connection with the recovery and enquiries are ongoing.

Police recovered drugs and cash in the Braes area. Pic: John DevlinPolice recovered drugs and cash in the Braes area. Pic: John Devlin
Detective Inspector Scott Robertson said: “We will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to prevent the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in our communities.

“Anyone with concerns about drugs and drug misuse should contact police on 101, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.