Falkirk crime: Police reaction to Larbert murder bid sentencing
It follows two men being jailed yesterday following an attempted murder in the Paton Drive area of Larbert.
The incident happened around 6.45pm on Saturday, June 25 last year, when a 36-year-old man was attacked in a flat.
He was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with serious injuries.
At the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday, Liam Mathewson, aged 23, was sentenced to ten years. Connor Swanston, aged 24, was sentenced to seven years.
Following the sentencing, Detective Inspector John Currie said: “This was a particularly violent attack that left a man in hospital with serious injuries to his head and upper body which could have cost him his life.
“Mathewson and Swanston will now face the consequences of their behaviour and I hope that the sentence brings the victim some kind of comfort.
“Police Scotland is committed to bringing those who carry out violent and despicable attacks on others to justice.”