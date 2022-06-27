Falkirk crime: Police give update on Larbert incident which saw man airlifted to hospital

A 36-year-old man was airlifted to hospital in Glasgow with serious injuries and two other men were arrested.

Police confirmed that the pair arrested in connection with the incident in Paton Drive have now been charged with attempted murder.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.45pm on Saturday, June 25, officers were called to a report an assault ongoing within an address at Paton Drive, Larbert.

“Emergency services attended, including the air ambulance, and a 36-year-old man was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where medical staff describe his condition as serious, but stable.

"Two men, aged 21 and 22, have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident, and both are due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday, June 27.