Falkirk crime: Police discover £1.7 million of cannabis in Carron industrial estate
The cannabis cultivation, worth an estimated £1.7 million, was recovered on Monday, February 5, from a storage facility at an industrial estate in Stenhouse Road, Carron.
It was discovered after the police were tipped off by the public and raided the premises.
Three men, aged 26, 31 and 34, have been arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences and appeared before Falkirk Sheriff Court on Wednesday, February 7.
Detective Inspector John Currie of Forth Valley CID said: “This was a very significant recovery which sends a clear message that the sale and distribution of drugs will not be tolerated in our communities.
“It also underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy and the determination of our officers to protect people from this harmful criminality.
“Information and support from members of the public is vital to our work and I would encourage anyone with concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101. Alternatively you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”