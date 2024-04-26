Falkirk crime: Police catch two teens after Kinnaird PS damage
Police in the Falkirk area investigated a case of school vandalism this week.
Fencing was damaged at Kinnaird Primary School.
Officers from Larbert community police team investigated.
Today they announced that two 15-year-old youths had been cautioned and charged with vandalism.
You can report crime to police by calling 101 or you can call Crimestoppers which can be anonymous on 0800 555 111.