Falkirk crime: Police catch two teens after Kinnaird PS damage

Police in the Falkirk area investigated a case of school vandalism this week.
Jill Buchanan
Published 26th Apr 2024, 15:38 BST
Fencing was damaged at Kinnaird Primary School.

Officers from Larbert community police team investigated.

Today they announced that two 15-year-old youths had been cautioned and charged with vandalism.

You can report crime to police by calling 101 or you can call Crimestoppers which can be anonymous on 0800 555 111.