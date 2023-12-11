Falkirk crime: Police catch motorcyclist breaking law on M876 near Larbert
A motorcyclist found himself reported after a recent run out on his bike near Falkirk.
Officers from the Stirling road policing unit were alerted that the bike had no MOT when it was travelling on the M876 near Larbert at the weekend.
Police stopped the vehicle and spoke to the rider.
It was quickly revealed that the rider had no insurance and also did not have a licence to use the bike.
Officers seized the bike and the rider has been reported.