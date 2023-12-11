News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Falkirk crime: Police catch motorcyclist breaking law on M876 near Larbert

A motorcyclist found himself reported after a recent run out on his bike near Falkirk.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 11th Dec 2023, 07:50 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 07:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers from the Stirling road policing unit were alerted that the bike had no MOT when it was travelling on the M876 near Larbert at the weekend.

Police stopped the vehicle and spoke to the rider.

It was quickly revealed that the rider had no insurance and also did not have a licence to use the bike.

Officers seized the bike and the rider has been reported.