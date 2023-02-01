Falkirk crime: Police appeal for witness after car failed to stop following collision
Police are appealing for information after a car crashed off into another vehicle and made off without stopping.
The incident occurred at the mini roundabout between Westburn Avenue and Glenfuir Road, Falkirk, around 9.25pm on Monday, January 30.
Road policiing said that while negotiating the roundabout, a light-coloured car crashed into another car, causing it to hit a third car.
The light-coloured car failed to stop and was seen making off along Glenfuir Road, towards the Camelon Road / A9 roundabout.
Anyone with any information or dash-cam footage from this area around this time is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 3565 of January 30