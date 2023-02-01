News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk crime: Police appeal for witness after car failed to stop following collision

Police are appealing for information after a car crashed off into another vehicle and made off without stopping.

By Jill Buchanan
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The incident occurred at the mini roundabout between Westburn Avenue and Glenfuir Road, Falkirk, around 9.25pm on Monday, January 30.

Road policiing said that while negotiating the roundabout, a light-coloured car crashed into another car, causing it to hit a third car.

The light-coloured car failed to stop and was seen making off along Glenfuir Road, towards the Camelon Road / A9 roundabout.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident
Anyone with any information or dash-cam footage from this area around this time is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 3565 of January 30