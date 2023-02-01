The incident occurred at the mini roundabout between Westburn Avenue and Glenfuir Road, Falkirk, around 9.25pm on Monday, January 30.

Road policiing said that while negotiating the roundabout, a light-coloured car crashed into another car, causing it to hit a third car.

The light-coloured car failed to stop and was seen making off along Glenfuir Road, towards the Camelon Road / A9 roundabout.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident