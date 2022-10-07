News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Falkirk crime: Plea after thefts from vehicles in Polmont

Police are appealing for help from the public after several incidents of thefts from vehicles in the Braes.

By Jill Buchanan
Friday, 7th October 2022, 7:10 pm - 1 min read

The incidents have occurred in the Polmont area and PC Ryan Jamison of the Braes community police team has assed for assistance from residents.

He is urging them to check CCTV or doorbell camera footage for overnight on Monday, October 3.

Read More

Read More
Falkirk crime: Jail for domestic abuser who poured boiling water on partner
Police are appealing for help after several incidents in the Polmont area

Most Popular

If anyone observes unusual or suspicious activity they are asked to call 101 and quote incident 1044 of October 4 or email [email protected]