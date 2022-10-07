Falkirk crime: Plea after thefts from vehicles in Polmont
Police are appealing for help from the public after several incidents of thefts from vehicles in the Braes.
The incidents have occurred in the Polmont area and PC Ryan Jamison of the Braes community police team has assed for assistance from residents.
He is urging them to check CCTV or doorbell camera footage for overnight on Monday, October 3.
If anyone observes unusual or suspicious activity they are asked to call 101 and quote incident 1044 of October 4 or email [email protected]