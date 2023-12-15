Falkirk crime: Nurse stole meds from ward at Forth Valley Royal Hospital
Shauna McGarvey was arrested after "large quantities" of heavy-duty prescription drugs, some of them addictive, including Tramadol, dihydrocodeine, diazapam and Gabapentin went missing from the drugs cupboard at the unit, at the Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.
Falkirk Sheriff Court was told that roster checks revealed that the 28-year-old, a registered nurse who had recently completed her training as a student nurse, was the "consistent factor" on duty when stock discrepancies occurred.
Police were called in, her then home in Bathgate, was searched, and scores of stolen tablets were found in a bag there.
McGarvey, now of Shotts, North Lanarkshire, was arrested, and initially denied all involvement.
She appeared for sentence yesterday (Thursday) after pleading guilty last month to stealing the meds.
The thefts occurred between December 3, 2021 and February 11, 2022.
The court heard McGarvey, a first offender, had been immediately suspended by the Nursing and Midwifery Council and would soon be permanently struck off.
She was said to be pregnant and "petrified of custody".
Sheriff Alison Michie said McGarvey's crime "clearly" crossed the custody threshold but she was "just persuaded" to impose a non-custodial alternative.
She sentenced her to 300 hours unpaid work – the maximum that can be imposed – and placed her under social work supervision for a year.
She told her: "These very serious offences occurred during the course of your employment as a nurse at the hospital. You were in a position which gave you access to prescribed medication.
"Your actions in stealing such a large quantity over a period of several months represents a gross breach of trust."