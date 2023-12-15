A nurse who stole painkillers from a hospital’s acute admissions unit faces being struck off.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shauna McGarvey was arrested after "large quantities" of heavy-duty prescription drugs, some of them addictive, including Tramadol, dihydrocodeine, diazapam and Gabapentin went missing from the drugs cupboard at the unit, at the Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

Falkirk Sheriff Court was told that roster checks revealed that the 28-year-old, a registered nurse who had recently completed her training as a student nurse, was the "consistent factor" on duty when stock discrepancies occurred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called in, her then home in Bathgate, was searched, and scores of stolen tablets were found in a bag there.

McGarvey was working as a nurse at Forth Valley Royal when the offence took place. Pic: Michael Gillen

McGarvey, now of Shotts, North Lanarkshire, was arrested, and initially denied all involvement.

She appeared for sentence yesterday (Thursday) after pleading guilty last month to stealing the meds.

The thefts occurred between December 3, 2021 and February 11, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard McGarvey, a first offender, had been immediately suspended by the Nursing and Midwifery Council and would soon be permanently struck off.

She was said to be pregnant and "petrified of custody".

Sheriff Alison Michie said McGarvey's crime "clearly" crossed the custody threshold but she was "just persuaded" to impose a non-custodial alternative.

She sentenced her to 300 hours unpaid work – the maximum that can be imposed – and placed her under social work supervision for a year.

She told her: "These very serious offences occurred during the course of your employment as a nurse at the hospital. You were in a position which gave you access to prescribed medication.