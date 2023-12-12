A predatory paedophile was jailed for 10 years today (Tuesday) after subjecting underage girls to abuse in sex crimes spanning almost four decades.

Gary Nicholson targeted four children who were molested by him at addresses in Stirlingshire, West Lothian and Fife.

The sex offender, who has previously been convicted of sexual crimes, subjected two of the victims to rape ordeals.

Nicholson, 56, denied a series of charges during a trial earlier this year but was found guilty of six offences of indecent conduct, sexual assault and rape involving four girls aged between six and 15.

His youngest victim was subjected to repeated abuse at locations in Livingston, in West Lothian, between July and December in 1981 when Nicholson was aged just 14.

A second girl was aged 10 when Nicholson preyed on her at a house in Laurieston and a caravan parked in a street in the town between August 1993 and April 1995.

During the abuse of the child he removed her lower clothing and touched her leg and buttocks.

A nine-year-old girl was also subjected to abuse by him at a house in Kirkcaldy, in Fife, when he put his hand under the child's clothing and touched her.

Nicholson sexually assaulted a fourth girl at a further house in Kirkcaldy and digitally penetrated her when she was aged ten between March 2015 and March 2016. He later abused the victim again in 2020 when he repeatedly touched her legs and breasts and on two occasions raped her.

A judge told him at the High Court in Edinburgh that the impact of his crimes on his victims was "wide ranging and life changing".

Lady Drummond said: "You have expressed no remorse or empathy towards these children."

The judge said: "For offences of this gravity the only sentence that is appropriate is imprisonment."

She ordered that Nicholson, a prisoner in Perth jail, should be under supervision for a further three year period.

Nicholson will be on licence in the community during that time and can be returned to prison if he breaches its conditions.

The judge said Nicholson had "a challenging childhood" and issues with alcohol.

Defence counsel Mark Stewart KC told the court that Nicholson maintained his innocence of the sexual crimes he was earlier convicted of committing.