Falkirk crime: Man found injured in Camelon street
Police investigations are continuing after a man was found injured in a Camelon street.
The man was discovered in the village’s Main Street shortly after 5.30pm yesterday.
Inquiries continued in the area for several hours and at one stage there were six police vehicles parked in nearby Mansionhouse Road.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a man found injured on Main Street in Camelon shortly after 5.35pm on Wednesday, 16 November.
Most Popular
“Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”
It is understood the man was taken to hospital and released after treatment.