The man was discovered in the village’s Main Street shortly after 5.30pm yesterday.

Inquiries continued in the area for several hours and at one stage there were six police vehicles parked in nearby Mansionhouse Road.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a man found injured on Main Street in Camelon shortly after 5.35pm on Wednesday, 16 November.

Investigations are continuing

“Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”