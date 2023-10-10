A rapist who preyed on teenagers, including a girl of 13, was jailed for ten years today (Tuesday) for "offences of the utmost seriousness".

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Karl Calder-Harley raped three victims and had sex with one of them when she was underage during a catalogue of offending.

A judge told him at the High Court in Edinburgh that he had read victim impact statements from those he abused and said they made "harrowing reading".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lord Colbeck said: "It is clear your offending behaviour has had a significant effect on each of them and will continue to do so. You accept no responsibility for the offences you have been convicted of and blame your victims."

Calder-Harley was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh. Pic: Contributed

Lord Colbeck said that Calder-Harley, 26, formerly of King Street, Stenhousemuir, had shown no insight into his offending behaviour and was assessed as posing a medium risk of sexual offending.

The judge said he had particular regard to the ages of the victims and noted that in the offence against the youngest there was "a degree of planning" as he arranged to take her for a drive after meeting her on social media.

Calder-Harley targeted the child shortly after she became 13 after finding her on TikTok. He messaged her on Snapchat and she agreed to meet him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He drove to an area between the villages of Airth and Throsk and he sexually assaulted and raped her in his customised Ford Mondeo car in December 2020 after parking up.

He took the girl's phone off her and touched her leg, stomach and breasts and told her not to save any of the Snapchat messages they exchanged.

An investigation revealed that another underage girl, who was 15 at the time, was also assaulted and raped by him between April 2016 and June 2017.

Calder-Harley was also convicted of having unlawful sex with the underage girl whom he used to collect in her school uniform from her high school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His first victim was aged about 18 when he raped her on an occasion between June 2013 and June 2014 at an address in Stenhousemuir after pushing her head into a pillow.

She told his earlier trial that she was left crying and pleaded with him to stop. She said: "I was saying 'stop, stop', but the minute I would move he forced me back down on the bed."

Calder-Harley had denied the offences during an earlier trial at the High Court in Stirling but was found guilty of the four sex crimes.

Lord Colbeck said: "You continue to deny any responsibility for the offences of which you have been convicted. They are each offences of the utmost seriousness."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge ordered that Calder-Harley should be kept under supervision for a further three year period during which he will be on licence and can be returned to prison if he breaches its conditions.

Defence counsel Paul Nelson KC said the judge would no doubt take significant note of the ages of the victims, but argued that he could deal with the case without imposing an extended sentence – one with a custodial sentence followed by a period on licence in the community.

Lord Colbeck told Calder-Harley that he would be placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely following his sentencing.