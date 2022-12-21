Jimmy Donald, 31, high on drink and cocaine, screamed abuse at the woman during the incident in her Falkirk home, a court was told.

She recorded her distress on her mobile phone. The footage played at Stirling Sheriff Court on Tuesday, featured repeated screams and her begging to be left along.Prosecutor James Moncrieff said the incident occurred in the bedroom where the baby was in his cot. A four-year-old boy was also present in the property, in his own bedroom.

Mr Moncrieff said: "The accused suddenly started to shout and scream at the woman, jumped towards her, put his hands round her neck, and pinned her against the bed. She screamed, pleaded with him, and tried to push him off her, with a negative result. He repeatedly grabbed her by the neck and pinned her down."

Jimmy Donald was sentenced at Stirling Sheriff Court

Donald then dragged the woman and her put her in a headlock, before she managed to escape to a neighbour's and police were then called.

Officers arrived in minutes to find the victim "in a distressed state" with red marks on her neck. Donald was arrested - despite making "active attempts to resist" and shouting abuse at the officers.A bag of cocaine was found in his trouser pocket.Donald, of Falkirk, appearing by video link from Low Moss Prison, pleaded guilty on indictment to assaulting and injuring the victim – including compressing her neck and restricting her breathing – resisting arrest, possessing cocaine, and statutory breach of the peace.The incident occurred on October 7 this year at the address in Falkirk.

The court heard Donald has a history of violence going back to 2007, for offences including assault to injury and permanent impairment, use of weapons, and robbery with a knife.

Defence agent Ross Brown said the incident was "very unpleasant, and disturbing", but handed a letter to the bench saying the woman still wanted Donald – her partner of five years – free for Christmas.

