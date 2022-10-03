Falkirk crime: Hunt after 'substantial' damage caused at Queen Street nursery

Officers have appeared for information after entry was gained to the nursery in Falkirk Council-run nursery in Queen Street, close to the Central Retail Park.

It occurred between Friday, September 30 and today (Monday).

A police spokesperson said: “Substantial damage has been caused to IT equipment and play equipment used by the children.”

Damage to the main entrance of Queen Street Nursery

The front door of the property has been damaged and has been boarded up, while yellow paint appears to have been thrown about the interior of the building.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference 1442 of October 3.