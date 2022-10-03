News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk crime: Hunt after 'substantial' damage caused at Queen Street nursery

Police are investigating after “substantial” damage was caused to a children’s nursery in Falkirk at the weekend

By Jill Buchanan
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 4:23 pm
Updated Monday, 3rd October 2022, 6:00 pm

Officers have appeared for information after entry was gained to the nursery in Falkirk Council-run nursery in Queen Street, close to the Central Retail Park.

It occurred between Friday, September 30 and today (Monday).

A police spokesperson said: “Substantial damage has been caused to IT equipment and play equipment used by the children.”

Damage to the main entrance of Queen Street Nursery

The front door of the property has been damaged and has been boarded up, while yellow paint appears to have been thrown about the interior of the building.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference 1442 of October 3.

Yellow paint was thrown around the interior of the nursery and is still visible on windows