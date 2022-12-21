The cannabis was recovered from the building in Grahams Road, Falkirk on Monday lunchtime. Officers were still in the area yesterday as their investigation continued.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.20pm on Monday, December 19, we were made aware of cannabis being found at a property in Grahams Road, Falkirk.Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1307 of Monday, December 19, 2022.”