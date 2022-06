Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

His victims were two 72-year-old women in Grangemouth, an 85-year-old woman in Falkirk, and a 61-year-old woman in Stenhousemuir, Falkirk Sheriff Court was told.He took money for work and materials he never intended to do or order.The offences were committed between July 2020 and the third week in September last year.