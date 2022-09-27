Falkirk crime: Appeal for witnesses after three found injured in Camelon

The injured were found in two separate locations, close to Falkirk Sheriff Court, and officers believe both incidents are linked.

Around 4.40pm on Monday officers were called to Gordon Place after a report that a man and a woman had been found injured.

Officers attended and their enquiries led them to a property in nearby Mansionhouse Road where a second injured man was found.

Police are appealing for witnesses after three people were injured in Camelon. Pic: John Devlin

Two men, aged 24 and 41, and a 29-year-old woman were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police said enquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing.Detective Sergeant Chris Scott, from Falkirk CID, said: “We’re appealing for anyone with information on these incidents to come forward.