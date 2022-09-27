News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk crime: Appeal for witnesses after three found injured in Camelon

Police are appealing for witnesses after three people were found seriously injured in Camelon around tea-time yesterday.

By Jill Buchanan
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 3:51 pm
Updated Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 4:31 pm

The injured were found in two separate locations, close to Falkirk Sheriff Court, and officers believe both incidents are linked.

Around 4.40pm on Monday officers were called to Gordon Place after a report that a man and a woman had been found injured.

Officers attended and their enquiries led them to a property in nearby Mansionhouse Road where a second injured man was found.

Police are appealing for witnesses after three people were injured in Camelon. Pic: John Devlin

Two men, aged 24 and 41, and a 29-year-old woman were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police said enquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing.Detective Sergeant Chris Scott, from Falkirk CID, said: “We’re appealing for anyone with information on these incidents to come forward.

"If you believe you can assist our investigation, please call police on 101, quoting incident 2519 of September 26, 2022.”