Falkirk Crime: Appeal for witnesses after man assaulted in Laurieston

Around 1.15am today (Friday), police received a report of a 58-year-old man having been seriously assaulted by two men in Abbotsford Drive.

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for treatment.

The two male suspects are described as being aged 18-24.

Police are appealing for information after an early morning assault

Detective Inspector Will Harley, of Forth Valley CID, said: “One man has sustained serious injuries and our enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

“We appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident or who may have witnessed what happened to get in touch.

“We would also urge anyone with dashcam footage or private CCTV that could assist our investigation to contact officers.”