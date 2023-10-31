News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk crime: Appeal for information after two cars stolen from outside properties

Police are appealing for help top trace those responsible for two separate incidents where vehicles were stolen.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 31st Oct 2023, 13:33 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 13:33 GMT
Police are appealing for information after vehicle thefts. Pic: TSPL
Police are appealing for information after vehicle thefts. Pic: TSPL

In both cases properties were broken into and cars takens.

In the first, a white Volkswagen Golf R estate – registration DG18 XCR – was reported to have been taken from Cranshaws Drive, Redding, between around 10pm on Sunday, and 7am on Monday, October 30.

Officers are appealing for anyone who thinks they may have seen the car since 10pm on Sunday, or has any information on its whereabouts to contact 101 quoting reference 0396 of October 30.

A matt grey Mercedes AMG 45-Turbo, registration HW21FLN was reported to have been taken from Talbot Street, Grangemouth, between 11pm on Monday, October 30and 7.30am today (Tuesday).

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0506 of October 31.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.