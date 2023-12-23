Falkirk crime: Appeal for information after man seriously assaulted in early hours Bonnybridge attack
Between 1.45am and 2am, the 29-year-old man was injured following the disturbance in Duncairn Avenue, Bonnybridge.
He was later taken to hospital.
No details of his current condition have been released.
Appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward, Detective Sergeant Chris Scott of Falkirk Police Station said: “Our investigation is at an early stage to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this disturbance, and we are following a number of lines of enquiry.
“I would urge anyone who was in the area of Duncairn Avenue early on Saturday morning, who witnessed a disturbance take place, or who has any dash-cam or personal footage to contact us.“Anyone with information should contact us through 101 quoting reference 0446 of December 23.
" Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”