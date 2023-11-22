Falkirk crime: Appeal after vehicles on M876 near Larbert damaged
Police are appealing for help to trace those responsible for damaging several vehicles.
The incident took place late on Saturday, November 18 into the early hours of Sunday.
Objects were thrown from an overpass on to the M876 motorway near Larbert.
Several motorists have already reported damage to their vehicles.
However, if anyone has had their vehicle damaged they are asked to come forward as soon as possible..
Anyone with information about these incidents, or who wishes to report damage, can contact police via 101 quoting reference 3950 of November 18.