Police are appealing for help to trace those responsible for damaging several vehicles.

The incident took place late on Saturday, November 18 into the early hours of Sunday.

Objects were thrown from an overpass on to the M876 motorway near Larbert.

Several motorists have already reported damage to their vehicles.

Police are looking for information after the incident on the M876. Pic: Contributed

However, if anyone has had their vehicle damaged they are asked to come forward as soon as possible..