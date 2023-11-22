News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk crime: Appeal after vehicles on M876 near Larbert damaged

Police are appealing for help to trace those responsible for damaging several vehicles.
Jill Buchanan
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 18:29 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 18:35 GMT
The incident took place late on Saturday, November 18 into the early hours of Sunday.

Objects were thrown from an overpass on to the M876 motorway near Larbert.

Several motorists have already reported damage to their vehicles.

Police are looking for information after the incident on the M876. Pic: ContributedPolice are looking for information after the incident on the M876. Pic: Contributed
Police are looking for information after the incident on the M876. Pic: Contributed

However, if anyone has had their vehicle damaged they are asked to come forward as soon as possible..

Anyone with information about these incidents, or who wishes to report damage, can contact police via 101 quoting reference 3950 of November 18.