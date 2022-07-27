Falkirk crime: Addict was found with drugs and cash when police raided Bantaskine home

Gordon Clark, 36, was arrested after police with a search warrant raided his home in Teviot Street, Bantaskine, last November.
Prosecutor Katie Cunningham said three sets of digital scales, cling film, tinfoil, a "tick" list, a green bag containing heroin worth £1250 if divided into street deals, and £545 in cash, were all found.Three wraps were also recovered, containing in total another £120 worth of the Class A controlled drug.
At Falkirk Sheriff Court on Wednesday, Clark, unemployed, pleaded guilty to being concerned in its supply.
Solicitor-advocate Martin Morrow, defending, said Clark and a group of acquaintances - who all used "lots of heroin" - had "chipped together by way of a co-operative to buy the drugs".
Clark was busy dividing it up when officers raided.
Mr Morrow said: "This was non-commercial supply.
"Mr Clark is not someone who was buying yachts in Monaco, or tickets for away football matches."
Imposing the jail term, Sheriff Simon Collins QC said: "You know and I know and Mr Clark knows that other than in exceptional circumstances I have to send him to prison, and his circumstances are unexceptional."