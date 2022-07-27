Falkirk crime: Addict was found with drugs and cash when police raided Bantaskine home

A drug addict described as part of a "heroin-buying co-operative" was jailed for 20 months after being caught with over a thousand pounds worth of the illegal drug.

By Court reporter
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 6:25 pm

Gordon Clark, 36, was arrested after police with a search warrant raided his home in Teviot Street, Bantaskine, last November.

Prosecutor Katie Cunningham said three sets of digital scales, cling film, tinfoil, a "tick" list, a green bag containing heroin worth £1250 if divided into street deals, and £545 in cash, were all found.Three wraps were also recovered, containing in total another £120 worth of the Class A controlled drug.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court on Wednesday, Clark, unemployed, pleaded guilty to being concerned in its supply.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

Drugs and equipment for their preparation were found in Gordon Clark's home. File image

Read More

Read More
Forth Valley police operation combats careless driving

Solicitor-advocate Martin Morrow, defending, said Clark and a group of acquaintances - who all used "lots of heroin" - had "chipped together by way of a co-operative to buy the drugs".

Clark was busy dividing it up when officers raided.

Mr Morrow said: "This was non-commercial supply.

"Mr Clark is not someone who was buying yachts in Monaco, or tickets for away football matches."

Imposing the jail term, Sheriff Simon Collins QC said: "You know and I know and Mr Clark knows that other than in exceptional circumstances I have to send him to prison, and his circumstances are unexceptional."