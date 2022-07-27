Falkirk crime: Addict was found with drugs and cash when police raided Bantaskine home

Gordon Clark, 36, was arrested after police with a search warrant raided his home in Teviot Street, Bantaskine, last November.

Prosecutor Katie Cunningham said three sets of digital scales, cling film, tinfoil, a "tick" list, a green bag containing heroin worth £1250 if divided into street deals, and £545 in cash, were all found.Three wraps were also recovered, containing in total another £120 worth of the Class A controlled drug.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court on Wednesday, Clark, unemployed, pleaded guilty to being concerned in its supply.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drugs and equipment for their preparation were found in Gordon Clark's home. File image

Solicitor-advocate Martin Morrow, defending, said Clark and a group of acquaintances - who all used "lots of heroin" - had "chipped together by way of a co-operative to buy the drugs".

Clark was busy dividing it up when officers raided.

Mr Morrow said: "This was non-commercial supply.

"Mr Clark is not someone who was buying yachts in Monaco, or tickets for away football matches."