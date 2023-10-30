A serial offender who fell asleep in the van he was trying to steal has been jailed.

Ian Gallacher, 35, was wakened by police who noticed him crashed out in the VW Transporter van in Arnothill Lane, Falkirk.

Prosecutor Karen Chambers said: "He asked the police where he was and didn't appear to know why he was in the vehicle."

Officers found he had a screwdriver and a multitool, and the plastic housing of the van's ignition lock was lying broken in the footwell. He was therefore arrested.

Gallacher appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court. Picture: Michael Gillen

Gallacher, of Slamannan, who appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday by video link from Low Moss Prison, pleaded guilty to attempting to steal the van.

The incident occurred on October 11 this year.

Solicitor-advocate Martin Morrow, defending, said: "He got in this vehicle and fell asleep."

The court heard Gallacher had "an extremely extensive record" for similar offending.