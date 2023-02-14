Falkirk court switches things up for offender who cannot complete his unpaid work
An offender told a sheriff his current situation meant he was unable to complete the unpaid work he received as punishment for his criminal conduct.
Now Hugh Broadley, 50, will be spending his nights in for the next couple of months as his community-based disposal was adjusted to take account of his new circumstances.
Broadley appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting and swearing and uttering threats of violence during a telephone call – at an address in Redwood Drive, Denny on May 4, 2020.
The court heard Broadley was now unable to complete the unpaid work element of the community payback order he received for his offence.
Sheriff Christopher Shead revoked the order and placed Broadley, 25 Craighall Street, Stirling, on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between 7pm and 7am for the next two-and-a-half months.