Falkirk court spares dad-to-be from another prison sentence

A first time father was told he must “settle down” and become a “role model” for his new child.
By Court Reporter
Published 29th Apr 2024, 13:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Daniel Strang, 22, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted having possession of an illegal SIM card at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on February 4 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Steven Lynch said: “Prison officers asked if he had anything he shouldn’t have, to which he replied no. A search was carried out and upon his shelves officers found a mobile phone containing an unauthorised SIM card.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheriff Craig Harris noted Strang, 23 Haig Street, Stirling, was about to become a father and said he did not want to imprison him.

The illegal item was discovered during a search of Strang's cell at Polmont YOI(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The illegal item was discovered during a search of Strang's cell at Polmont YOI(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The illegal item was discovered during a search of Strang's cell at Polmont YOI(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

He added: “It’s time for you to settle down and become a role model to your child that is coming along. That’s the next chapter of your life.”

He ordered Strang to complete 90 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice