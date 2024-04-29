Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Strang, 22, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted having possession of an illegal SIM card at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on February 4 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Steven Lynch said: “Prison officers asked if he had anything he shouldn’t have, to which he replied no. A search was carried out and upon his shelves officers found a mobile phone containing an unauthorised SIM card.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheriff Craig Harris noted Strang, 23 Haig Street, Stirling, was about to become a father and said he did not want to imprison him.

The illegal item was discovered during a search of Strang's cell at Polmont YOI(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

He added: “It’s time for you to settle down and become a role model to your child that is coming along. That’s the next chapter of your life.”