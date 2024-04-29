Falkirk court spares dad-to-be from another prison sentence
and live on Freeview channel 276
Daniel Strang, 22, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted having possession of an illegal SIM card at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on February 4 last year.
Procurator fiscal depute Steven Lynch said: “Prison officers asked if he had anything he shouldn’t have, to which he replied no. A search was carried out and upon his shelves officers found a mobile phone containing an unauthorised SIM card.”
Sheriff Craig Harris noted Strang, 23 Haig Street, Stirling, was about to become a father and said he did not want to imprison him.
He added: “It’s time for you to settle down and become a role model to your child that is coming along. That’s the next chapter of your life.”
He ordered Strang to complete 90 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.