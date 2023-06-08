News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk court places 14 hours-a-day worker on a restricted restriction of liberty order

Keiren Jenkins, 27, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court earlier today having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – making threats of violence towards his former partner – at an address in Glenside Court, Grangemouth, on September 27, 2021.
By Court Reporter
Published 8th Jun 2023, 14:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 14:36 BST

At an earlier court appearance it was stated Jenkins had failed to engage with the supervision element of his community payback order.

The court heard Jenkins supposedly worked with his father in a shop from 6am to 10pm daily and it took him 20 minutes to get to the shop from his 55 MIller Street, Carluke home.

On that occassion Sheriff Simon Collins had been looking to impose a restriction of liberty order on Jenkins, but said one which ran from 11pm to 5am was not adequate – such orders usually run from 7pm to 7am.

Jenkins appeared at Falkirk Sheriff CourtJenkins appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court
At today’s court Sheriff Alison Michie placed Jenkins on an order from 10.30pm to 5.30am for the next three months – making the period longer to reflect the shorter hours.