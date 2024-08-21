Falkirk court outburst: Three brothers, two work orders and one prison sentence

The three Reid brothers all appeared together at Falkirk Sheriff Court(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Three brothers appeared in the dock at Falkirk Sheriff Court charged with a variety of offences and one threatened to ‘take the beard off’ a police officer as he was led down to the cells.

There were angry scenes in the court last Thursday as the Reid brothers received their individual sentences for offences they committed five years ago when they were all in their teens.

One brother, who was sent to prison, threatened a police officer who approached him to lead him down to the cells.

The court heard Joseph Reid, 23, and his brother Patrick, 24, had pleaded guilty to breaking into the boiler room at Forth Valley College, Grangemouth Road, Falkirk and stealing a quantity of lead and copper between Aril 19 and April 20, 2019.

Joseph and brother William Reid, 22, also admitted breaking open a locked container at Grangemouth Rugby Club, Glensburgh Road, Grangemouth and stealing a grass strimmer and a lawnmower on April 28, 2019.

All three brothers pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in Westfield Street, Falkirk, uttering threats of violence towards police officers on May 6, 2019 and William Reid admitted assaulting two female officers – pushing a trolley into them – and brandishing a metal pole on the same date.

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken, representing Joseph Reid, said his client had “turned his life around” since committing the offences.

"He describes his life at the time as being chaotic,” said Mr Aitken. “His father was someone who was regularly before the courts and was not a strong role model for him. He describes himself as being an angry young man who got himself into a variety of difficulties.”

Mr Aitken, who was also representing Patrick Reid, said the brothers had been affected by the death of their father.

The court heard Patrick Reid had been in trouble since committing the offences and had spend time in custody.

It was stated William Reid, who had also spent time in custody and was just released a week prior to his court appearance, was now moving away from the area to live with his uncle.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Joseph Reid, 3 Knowhead Road, Redding, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 180 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

He placed William Reid, 33 Thornbridge Road, Falkirk, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he complete 225 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

Noting Patrick Reid, who had lived in the Grangemouth area, had committed further offences and had a poor report, Sheriff Shead said only a prison sentence was the only option and sent him to prison for 13-and-a-half months.

He also made him subject to supervised release order for six months.

Angered by the sentence Patrick Reid shouted at police officers as he was led down to the court cells, stating he would ‘take the beard off” one officer who approached him and then motioning with his arms to clear them away as he descended the stairs.

Family members in the public benches advised: “Just go down Paddy.”