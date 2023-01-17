Falkirk court no show took a car without the owner's consent
An offender who drove off in a car without the owner’s permission now has the police after him again after he failed to show at Falkirk Sheriff Court.
Michael Gall, 42, failed to appear last Thursday, but had previously admitted taking a car without consent and driving without a licence or insurance in Dewar Avenue, Kincardine on April 23, 2021.
The court heard there was no explanation for his non-attendance.
Sheriff Alison Michie issued an arrest warrant for Gall, 14 Adamson, Crescent, Dunfermline.