Falkirk court no show took a car without the owner's consent

An offender who drove off in a car without the owner’s permission now has the police after him again after he failed to show at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

By Court Reporter
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 4:58pm

Michael Gall, 42, failed to appear last Thursday, but had previously admitted taking a car without consent and driving without a licence or insurance in Dewar Avenue, Kincardine on April 23, 2021.

The court heard there was no explanation for his non-attendance.

Sheriff Alison Michie issued an arrest warrant for Gall, 14 Adamson, Crescent, Dunfermline.

Gall failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court